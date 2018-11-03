Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday posted Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar as Inspector General Islamabad Capital Territory Police after Jan Muhammad declined to continue as top cop of the capital under the circumstances.

The federal government had, earlier, removed Jan Muhammad after he allegedly did not entertain a federal minister but the top court had asked him to continue. Earlier in the day, Jan Muhamamd relinquished charge as IGP Islamabad and subsequently Establishment Division issued a notification for posting Zulfiqar as new IG Islamabad. Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan was ‘Officer on Special Duty’ in the Establishment Division before he was appointed as IG Islamabad police.

Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar joined Pakistan Services Police (PSP) in 1991 as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). He was the first police officer who got President Police Medal and Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal as an ASP. He served in Frontier Constabulary and also as ASP Darikshan Sindh, ASP Liaqatabad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bin Qasim and SDPO Darikshan Sindh. Later, he served for one year in Police Mission in Bosnia. After getting promotion to the rank of SP in 1998, he performed as Additional SP Sheikhupura, SP Toba Tek Singh, SP Crime Branch Punjab, Staff Officer to Chief Minister Punjab, SSP Operations Lahore, SSP (Special Branch Admin) Punjab, SSP (Special Branch) Lahore region Punjab and CPO Multan. He was appointed as IGP National Highways and Motorway Police on June 25, 2018.

The newly-appointed IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar faces a tough challenge immediately after resuming new responsibilities as protest and sit-in against acquittal of Aasia Bibi continues in the federal capital like other parts of the country. According to the ISPR, police would be the first tier of the law-enforcement agencies to deal with the protesters in case the parties do not reach an amicable solution.

In 2017 also, the capital had witnessed a month-long sit-in at Faizabad which had put the then federal government in trouble. The capital police was criticized for the ill-planned operation against the protesters and the government ultimately had to agree the terms and conditions of the protesters to end the sit-in. The situation this time is not different than what the capital had witnessed in 2017. The activists of the religio-political parties seem adamant and in no mood to wind up their protest. The IG will be supervising the action if the authorities decide to disperse the protesters through use of force.

Till the filing of this report, Islamabad Expressway was blocked from Koral to Khanna due to the sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange. Athaal Chowk at Bhara Kahu has also been closed off for all kinds of traffic. Other than Red Zone and Faizabad, entire Islamabad is open for traffic and movement, according to Islamabad police and the district administration. Mobile services in the capital remained off for ‘maintenance of public peace and tranquility’.