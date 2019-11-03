Share:

SAMBRIAL - Fifteen persons including 10 women were injured when a bus, carrying wedding guests, plunged into Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near village Malkhaanwala, Sambrial tehsil here. According to rescue and police sources, the bus was going to a local marriage hall in Sambrial city after carrying wedding guests (Baraat) from village Kang. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and as result it plunged into the canal. The Rescue 1122 officials fished out the injured from the canal. The injured were shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot. Doctors said that condition of six of the inured persons is precarious.