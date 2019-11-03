Share:

VEHARI - The District Police on Saturday claimed to have secured the release of a six-year-old child within 10 hours of his kidnapping.

District Police Officer Akhter Farooq told the newsmen that six-year-old Muhammad Ahmad was playing outside his house in Mailsi when some unidentified kidnappers kidnapped the child. The kidnappers soon made a call to the family, demanding Rs1 million as ransom for release of the child. The family approached the police and the DPO himself supervised the entire operation for swift recovery of the child.

Mailsi City Police SHO Abdul Bari, CIA Staff In-charge Rauf Ahmad and Muhammad Naveed led the team, which recovered the child within 10 hours.

The DPO informed that the police deployed modern technique and traced location of the kidnappers. The police officer handed over the child to his parents.