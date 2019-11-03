Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the world powers to come forward and play due role for resolving the Kashmir issue.

“Pakistan is a peace-loving country that wants cordial relations with all the nations,” the president said while addressing an event on ‘Youth mobilization on Peace Building’ at Alhamra on Saturday.

Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and Participants of International Students Week in Pakistan (ISWIP) attended the sitting.

Dr Alvi said that normalization of relations with India was the priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan from the day one but the neighboring country was trying to annex Kashmir through brute force.

He said the PM believed that regional peace and cordial relations between the two nuclear powers can guarantee a better future.

“Unfortunately, capturing Kashmir with force is priority of India”, he said, adding, people in the held valley were being denied even their basic human rights. He said that the PM had made it clear to the world community that all third world countries including Pakistan and India were facing similar challenges.

.”Since the war was not a solution to any problem, the world powers should play due role to solving the dispute,” the president said.

He said that .giving enabling environment to people to earn respectable livelihood would bring peace and prosperity in the region. He said Pakistan was a youth hub having great potential. Cultural exchange, music and poetry were also the roads to peace, he added. Terming the event a a good effort to mobilizing the youth to work for peace around the world, he urged the students to also focus on climate change affecting people. He urged the youth to come forward and play part for raising awareness about climate change challenges and possible adaptive measures. He said that the government was making serious efforts for increasing green cover by planting more and more trees. He said the government was committed to ensure equal rights and opportunities for everyone. He said that the government believed in empowering and enabling women to play due role in progress and prosperity of the country. He hoped that the foreign students would highlight the real and soft image of Pakistan in their respective countries.

Dr Alvi also gave away shields to Mahmoodur Rasheed and other event organizers. The minister presented a souvenir to the President.