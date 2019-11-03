Share:

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday foiled a bid of smuggling heroin abroad from the Peshawar airport.

As per details, officials of the ANF recovered one-kilogram grams of heroin from a passenger on a Sharjah-bound flight. The arrested man was a resident of Bannu, said ANF officials.

Earlier on October 13, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 24kg heroin to the United Kingdom through cargo service at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The drug was concealed in a salt lamp carton to be shipped to a foreign country in the name of jams. The parcel was booked by a person named Makhdoom Rasheed of Multan.

Earlier in August, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a smuggling attempt at the Jinnah International Airport and arrested a man.