Share:

Members of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl's Ansarul Islam wing restricted protesters at the Islamabad

sit-in from speaking to anchorpersons of private television channels.

One of the anchorperson was at the sit-in's venue to speak to the participants regarding their protest against the government. However, Ansarul Islam members silenced every participant approached by the

anchorperson.

"Maulana sahib has stopped [from speaking]," one member of the JUI-F’s security wing was heard saying.

Despite repeated attempts, the anchorperson could not speak to any of the people around.

Ansarul Islam members were also seen escorting the anchorperson back, so that he might not speak to the people over there.