MUZFFARGARH - A high-level meeting here on Saturday reviewed and finalised arrangements for the 4th Thal Desert Rally to be started by November 15, under Punjab Tourism Development Corporation and District Administration Muzaffargarh. It desert rally will be held at That Desert near Head Mohammedwala from November 15 to 17 at a 180km long track.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad presided over the meeting held to fine-tuned administrative as well as security arrangements for the rally. DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, ADC (R) Attaul Hassan, ADC Finance Jam Aftab, representative of PTDC and other line departments attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the DC vowed to take all possible steps to make it a successful event like in the last three years. A cultural fair (winter festival) will be held on the occasion. The public will be entertained by folk dances, Horse dance, Camel dance, Music Show and many more variety shows.

The meeting participants were informed that the qualifying round of the desert rally will be held on November 15 and the final round will be on November 17.