LAHORE - The Grand Health Alliance’s strike against reforms act entered 24th day on Saturday.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals stayed away from duties at indoor wards, OPDs, operation theatres and central laboratories to protest against Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act 2019. They termed the MTI Act an attempt to privatise public sector hospitals.

Thousands of patients are being deprived of treatment of minor operations, consultation, diagnosis and treatment of their ailments and injuries on a daily basis, while the worst hit were those who had been traveling from far-off districts to reach the mega teaching institutions only to be disappointed due to lack of healthcare services.

However, an extraordinary rush of patients has been witnessed in emergency wards of all hospitals, where consultation services are also being offered to OPD patients. Several patients have to go to the private hospitals for elective procedures, which puts extra financial burden on their pockets.

With the government giving cold shoulder to protesters, the GHA has announced continuing strike till withdrawal of ‘black law’. The GHA has also threatened to close emergencies if authorities take action against protesters.