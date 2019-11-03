Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The process of identification of the people died in the train fire has been continued at Shaikh Zayed Hospital here. The hospital administration has set up a camp for the family members of the deceased to collect their DNA samples for identification of the dead bodies, most of which were unlikely to be identified due to severe burns. The hospital has sent the DNA samples of 57 bodies, while blood samples of 48 family members of the deceased have been collected so far, hospital officials said. The DNA tests are required to identify charred bodies before they can be handed over to relatives for their burial. Four injured of the train fire were still admitted at the hospital’s Burn Unit in a precarious condition, hospital sources said.