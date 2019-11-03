Share:

LOS ANGELES (VY) - Channing Tatum is reteaming with the writer and producing team behind his breakout movie “Dear John” for Paramount Pictures’ “Soundtrack of Silence.”

Tatum will star in the film, as well as produce alongside Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan for their Free Association. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner and John Fischer will also serve as producers.

Based on the true story from KQED, “Soundtrack of Silence” chronicles Matt and Nora Hay’s journey to preserve love in a world without sound, and how some of the greatest songs of all time helped them do it. When Hay learned as a sophomore in college that he would soon go deaf, he memorized his favorite songs in order to preserve his most important memories, including how he fell in love with his girlfriend and future wife, Nora.

Jamie Linden penned the script, and the studio will now seek a director for the project.

The film marks a reunion for Tatum, Temple Hill and Linden who helped launch each other’s careers with Lasse Hallström’s “Dear John.” Tatum starred in the romance, which Linden adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ novel. They would later team on Linden’s “Ten Year,” which follows a friend group’s 10 year reunion.

Tatum is best known for his work in the “21 Jump Street” and “Magic Mike” franchises as well as his critically acclaimed role in “Foxcatcher.”

Tatum and Free Association are repped by CAA, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller and Relevant. Linden repped by Grandview and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher. The Hays and KQED are repped by Whine Del Rosario.