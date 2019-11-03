Share:

The District Headquater Hospital in Chistian became the site of a wedding ceremony organized by an employee at the healthcare facility.

According to a private television channel report on Sunday, the lab-in-charge of the hospital hosted his son's wedding ceremony at the hospital. The video aired showed firecrackers and fireworks being used inside the hospital.

Many patients experienced great discomfort, as the hospital was still actively hosting patients when it became a venue for the employee's son. Especially as many of them were also within the intensive care unit of the hospital, it was said patients found difficulty sleeping and resting as advised by medical authorities. The wedding ceremony went into the early hours of the morning, making the night miserable for most of the hospital's patients.