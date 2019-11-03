Share:

LONDON - England batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remainder of the Twenty20 international series against New Zealand after damaging ligaments in his right ankle, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday. The 33-year-old top-order batsman missed England’s seven-wicket victory in the opening T20I in Christchurch, but featured in both the warm-up games against a New Zealand XI. The England camp have not drafted in a replacement as they hope Denly could still recover in time for the two-match test series against New Zealand, which begins at Mount Maunganui on Nov. 21. “He will now start a rehabilitation programme and will be routinely assessed ahead of the two-match test series against the Black Caps,” the ECB said.