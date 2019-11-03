Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi said on Saturday that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, could continue his anti-government sit-in for four years if he can abide by the agreement.

Niazi said this while addressing a press conference at Insaf House in Karachi. PTI Deputy Secretary General Ashraf Qureshi, Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, senior leaders Khurram Sher Zaman and Jamal Siddiqui and others were also present on the occasion.

Niazi said that purpose of his visit to Sindh was to reorganise the PTI in the province. About his party’s reorganisation, he said, PTI members would meet elected representatives of the assembly for this purpose. He said that sorting out differences among PTI leaders was his top priority. “Where there are so many people, there is a difference in opinion, but the party will not tolerate divisions at all,” he said in response to a question.

“The purpose of my visit to Karachi is to create a system where all decisions are made in consultation with each other instead of creating groups within the party. All matters relating to party’s organisation will be decided and appointments to new party offices announced next week,” he said.

Niazi said that protest was a democratic right of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said the PTI wanted verification of votes in four constituencies before its 2014 sit-in and staged a sit-in to have its demands accepted. “There was no agreement with the government before the PTI sit-in. We told that we would stage a sit-in at D-Chowk and we went there.

If Maulana’s party violates the agreement, it would be punished.

Regarding the train accident, he said it would be investigated. After completion of the inquiry, action will be taken against those responsible, he added.

Later, PTI Deputy Secretary General Ashraf Qureshi said that Niazi was visiting Karachi on his advice. There was a need to develop a strategy to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots throughout Sindh, he said.

Earlier, Niazi met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor’s House. Also, he met senior and former officials of the party and workers of the labour, youth, women and minority wings of the party at Insaf House. He listened to problems, complaints and suggestions of the workers.