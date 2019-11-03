Share:

LAHORE - :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that asking for resignation of an elected prime minister is unconstitutional and illegal. He said that efforts of marchers would end in smoke.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that rejected elements were taking revenge on their failures from people by hindering the journey of progress and development. He said that negative agenda of such elements, who were afraid of change, would remain unsuccessful. He said those who were doing politics on non-issues would face humiliation.

Those who wasted time of the nation and the country would be held answerable for the looted national resources during their regimes, the CM said adding that for the first time in Pakistan’s history a transparent government was setting new records of public welfare.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the destiny of progress and prosperity would definitely be achieved, the CM hoped. He said that enlightened people were not taking part in any protests. In a democratic system, parliament is the best forum for resolving political issues rather than taking to the streets. The opposition should express political maturity, Usman Buzdar said adding that those who were trying to destabilise the country had no agenda of public welfare. The chief minister said that Pakistanis wanted to make progress instead of facing political lawlessness. Politics of destruction is not in favour of the country, he added.

People have rejected negative politics of agitations and falsehood, he said adding that these elements have started working against the country when it was heading in the right direction due to tireless efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The undemocratic attitude of the opposition would give a bad impression to the world about Pakistan, concluded the chief minister.

CM takes notice of death of infants at DHQ hospital Jhang

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of newborns at DHQ Hospital Jhang during the last seven days and sought a report from provincial health minister and secretary of Primary & Secondary Health.

He has ordered for constituting a high-level committee to probe the matter and submitting a report in this regard after holding a comprehensive investigation. He said that legal action should be initiated against those responsible for the deaths.

The CM said that the incidents were highly deplorable. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief with the bereaved families.

PM resignation demand illegal: Parvez

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has said making the institutions controversial for political objectives is tantamount to playing with national security.

“Dragging the Army in conflicts by Maulana Fazlur Rehman is nothing to do with democracy,” Parvez said while talking to the media on Saturday .

“Fazl’s demand for resignation of PM Imran Khan is undemocratic as people mandated him to serve them for five years. He has the right to complete term,” he said while talking to the media.

The speaker continued: “Fazl should not forget that the government’s reconciliation committee let him lead his caravan to enter Islamabad. He should not have said after two days he will not be able to control his people.

“Controlling his people was the responsibility Fazl. He must honour the agreement.