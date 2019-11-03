Share:

On Saturday, two groups began to fight after one man parked his donkey card in the middle of a road in Pakpattan.

Claiming that the cart was parked too near to their house, one group of men began a heated change with the cart-driver. A fight ensued, in which members of another group came to the rescue of the cart-driver.

The men were all carrying axes, bricks, and wooden sticks. As a consequence of the fight, one person was critically injured.

The DPO has taken notice and formed a three-member committee to investigate the case.