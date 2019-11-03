Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the country’s institutions are guarantor of the defence and security of the motherland. In a series of tweets on Saturday, she said that dragging them into the politics for sordid political interests was regrettable and reprehensible. “People and national security institutions have rendered immense sacrifices for peace in the country,” she said, adding that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not take forward the agenda of the country’s enemy through his negative politics of trying to make the institutions controversial. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the “kings of corruption” who could not see beyond their personal interests were using Maulana for their own motives. She asked Maulana to not become a tool in the hands of these corrupt elements. “Maulana should not blemish the emerging positive face of the country through his armed group and hoisting of Taliban flags in the protest march,” she continued, adding that PM Imran Khan has a deep association with Pakistan and the real son of the homeland. She, however, lamented that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has committed treason with the ideology of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and undermined her sacrifice in the war against the terrorism by participating in the gathering of an armed group carrying flags of the Taliban.