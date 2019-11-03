Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday announced to hold a public gathering in Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s constituency. Ali Amin Gandapur challenged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to face him in the electoral ground and offered to leave his seat for re-election. Making this announcement, the minister claimed that he will exhibit public power in Maulana’s constituency, adding that a huge number of people will participate in public gathering in the constituency where the opposition parties failed to jointly gather people for any event. “I am challenging Maulana to win election. If you [Fazl] wish so, install a camera inside every polling station to contest polls.” “You should stop criticising the national institutions, you should dare to accept my challenge. Maulana will meet humiliating defeat which he would remember for life,” he said. “A person who had lost his seat [in the general election] is demanding resignation of Prime Minister [Imran Khan].” Gandapur urged JUI-F chief to answer his legal notice sent to him as well. He said the stubbornness of Fazl had caused unbearable loss to the Kashmir cause and Indian media was celebrating the JUI-F’s Azadi March. He said PM Imran fought Kashmir’s case on international fora but Fazl was trying to sabotage all efforts of the government for the rights of Kashmiris through Azadi March.