ISLAMABAD - The ministry of power has notified that the government would not accept any application for commercial and industrial connection of electricity and natural gas of the consumers those are not registered under Section 181A of Income Tax Ordinance-2001.

“Any application for commercial or industrial connection of electricity or natural gas shall not be processed unless the applicant is registered under section 181 (of Income Tax Ordinance-2001),” said a notification issued by the ministry of power. Section 181 AA states: “Notwithstanding anything contained in any law, for the time being in force, any application for commercial or industrial connection, of electricity or gas shall not be processed and such connection, shall not be provided unless the person applying for electricity or gas connection is registered under Section 181A.”

The ministry of power has issued the notification after Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had asked the power companies and Managing Directors Sui Northern Gas Company Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited that consumers not present on Active Tax Payers List under Section 181A of Income Tax Ordinance-2001 may not be provided commercial and industrial gas connections. Chairman FBR Syed Shabbar Zaidi had sent letters to Managing Directors Sui Northern Gas Company Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited.

This provision of law, which contains a 'non-obstante' clause overriding other laws for the time being in force mandatorily requires every person who is provided a commercial or industrial gas connection to be on Active Taxpayers List of the FBR. Chairman had stated in the letter that many users of commercial and industrial gas connection do not fall within ATL of the FBR.

He had requested that the list of all persons using industrial and commercial gas connections be shared with FBR as soon as possible. Moreover, intimation may be issued by the company to the users of such connections to comply with the aforesaid conditions laid down under the Income Tax law.