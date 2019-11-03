Share:

FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised the farmers and growers to start cultivation of grams and complete it upto November 15 to get bumper crop. Talking to APP here on Wednesday, a spokesman of Agriculture Department said that best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal was up to November 10 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab could cultivate it up to November 15.

The farmers should use approved varieties of grams including Balkasar-2000, Punjab-2008, Wanihar-2000, Bital-98, Bital-2016, NIAB CH 2016, Bhakkar-2011, CM-2008, Noor-2009, Punjab-91, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Neefa-88, etc. to get bumper crop, he added.

Meanwhile, The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of peas immediately to get bumper yield. Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here Wednesday that peas were used largely in Pakistan being a rich source of vitamins, manganese, fiber, and iron etc.