NOORPUR THAL - The District Education Department Khushab organised annual Prime Minister Sports Competitions here the other day. The event was attended by a large number of sports lovers from different areas of Khushab district. Students of government elementary and secondary schools participated in sports competitions. According to district sports focal person Abid Hussain Bhatti, approximately 250 schools participated in the competitions. Chief Executive Officer Education Khushab Mian Muhammad Ismail and District Education Officer Ch Riaz Ahmad Cheema were chief guests on the occasion.