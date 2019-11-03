Share:

MULTAN - Minister of State for interiors and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday vowed to make Islamabad a drug-free city by 2020.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here in Multan, Shehryar Afridi directed a countrywide crackdown on drug peddlers. Speaking on the occasion, the minister asked the officials to launch an awareness campaign against the use of drugs. He underscored the need for the establishment of more rehabilitation centres for drug addicts.

Earlier on October 4, Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government is committed to make Pakistan a narcotics free state.

Addressing a meeting of owners of private and elite schools in Islamabad, Afridi had said school owners need to employ best practices of drugs control in educational institutions.

The minister had said private schools should invest in developing rehabilitation centres for treatment of addicts of their schools under corporate social responsibility.

He had said, “Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has developed its own rehabilitation centres in Islamabad, Karachi and Sukkur.” Afridi had said government was consulting with private and public sector educational institutions to ensure drug screening of students, faculty members and staff.

SIKH YATREES DELEGATION ARRIVES

A seven-member delegation of Sikh yatrees arrived here from Canada on Saturday. They are on the way to Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib to perform their religious rituals. A member of the delegation, Girjan Singh, appreciated the incumbent government as it had won hearts of entire Sikh community by opening the Kartarpur corridor. He paid tribute to Pakistanis for according a warm welcome to the delegation upon their arrival in the country. “In fact, no country is beautiful than Pakistan as it has set an example of graciousness while receiving them,” he added.

He said the delegation had reached Pakistan by bus after a long journey spanning one and-a-half months. It took them 15 days to reach Europe from Canada and then one more month to arrive in Pakistan, he said.

The delegation members got emotional while paying tribute to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for facilitating them to perform their religious rites. Another Sikh yatree, Siljeet Singh, said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had done what they had promised to the Sikh community.

He said his forefathers belonged to the soil of Multan and so he was naturally attracted to it. “We are by birth Multani,” he said.