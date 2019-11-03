Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Saturday praised Iran for extending support to Kashmiris.

During a meeting with Iranian Consul General in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi, he highlighted Indian atrocities against Kashmiris. He reiterated JI’s stance on Kashmir and laid stress on the need for the Muslim world to raise a strong and unanimous voice for Kashmiris.

He said the world should take notice of the atrocities being committed by the Indian armed forces in the occupied region and lay stress on the need for a plebiscite in the valley, as Kashmiris are fighting for the right to self-determination. Rashid Qureshi, deputy chief of the JI in Karachi; Naveed Ali Baig, JI Karachi international affairs secretary and Salman Kareem were also present on the occasion.