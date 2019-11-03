Share:

Lahore - Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan has said there would be no compromise on quality of commercial stage plays at Alhamra. “Monitoring of commercial plays will be carried out regularly to provide quality entertainment to people,” he said while chairing a meeting on Saturday. He said all stage managers should be present in the hall during the play performance to check any violation of the approved drama script. He said the government was taking concrete steps for welfare of artists. Stage manager of the Alhamra halls and cultural complex said monitoring of commercial dramas had been made more efficient. The meeting also issued instructions to all officers of the Alhamra to perform their duties vigorously.