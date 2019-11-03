Share:

LOS ANGELES VY - Lady Gaga will star in a movie about the Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. Ridley Scott is directing the film. Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. She had been abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio Gucci in 1985 for a younger woman. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995. She gained the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016.

The pic follows Gaga’s first movie, “A Star Is Born.” She earned a best actress nomination and won an Oscar for writing the hit song “Shallow” for the film.

The story about the Gucci murder is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” Scott will produce the Gucci saga with Giannina Scott and his Scott Free Productions.

He most recently directed “All the Money in the World” about the Getty kidnaping. Scott has been nominated for a directing Academy Award for “Thelma & Louise,” “Gladiator” and “Black Hawk Down” and for a Best Picture Oscar for “The Martian.” The Gucci murder project has not been set up with a studio distributor attached.

Ridley Scott is directing the historical drama “The Last Duel,” starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver for Disney-Fox.

Giannina Scott appeared in “Gladiator.” She originally brought the Gucci project to Ridley Scott. Giannina Scott also teamed with Ridley Scott as a producer on “Concussion” and “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House.” She co-produced “Matchstick Men” and was a producer on “Tristan & Isolde.” Gaga is represented by CAA and Grubman Shire. Ridley Scott is repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline.