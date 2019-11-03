Share:

ISLAMABAD - Situation became tense after the participants of the Azadi March held a symbolic funeral of the PTI government at the protest venue on Saturday afternoon.

Security personnel came into action after the activists recorded their protest by taking out a symbolic funeral. Before the law-enforcers could arrest the activists, some of the members of Ansarul Islam, however, made the protesters run from the venue. Later, announcements were made from the stage that JUI-F leaders disapproved such a practice and that would not be tolerated anymore. “It is against the manifesto of JUI-F,” said an announcer from the stage. Later, a JUI-F leader, Abdul Majeed Hazarvi addressed the participants of the rally to denounce the act, saying this kind of acts could help their opponents label JUI-F an extremist party. “If someone is seen involved in such a practice, action will be taken against him,” said the JUI-F leader and warned, “No one should go against party discipline.”

Meanwhile, according to the sources in the local police, at least eight activists of the opposition party were arrested after they waved flags of foreign and banned outfits.

According to the sources, the activists were moved to some undisclosed location. The sources said that a boy first waved flag of Afghan Taliban at the venue and the others followed the suit.

The identity of those arrested could not be ascertained immediately. According to the officials, the move could provoke others present at the occasion and lead to some untoward situation.

Meanwhile, the police and district administration said that no one will be allowed to advocate malicious elements against the state in the name of Azadi March. They said that strict action will be taken against the violators of the law.

Security remained high alert in the city in the wake of JUI-F’s protest. Red Zone has been sealed by putting shipping containers on the roads so as to minimise possibility of entry of the protesters in the sensitive area.