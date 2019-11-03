Opp parties mull en masse resignations

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sticking to their demand for resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the protesting opposition parties are mulling over en masse resignations, countrywide shutdown and lockdown of all highways.

The first deadline for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, given by the protesting parties at the Azad March, will also end today (Sunday).

Rehbar Committee Convener Akram Durrani, addressing a press conference with other parties’ representatives, said there was a complete consensus among the protesting parties over the matter of Prime Minister’s resignation and demand for immediate fresh polls.

The Rehbar Committee meeting participated by members of the PPP, PML-N, JUI-F and ANP, continued for over three hours, discussing various options to compel the government to clear the way for fresh elections and immediate resignation of the premier.

“We [protesting parties] discuss in length the options for countrywide shutdown and lockdown of all highways if the main demand was not accepted,” said Durrani.

Strongly reacting to the prime minister’s recent statement against Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Durrani came down hard on the PTI government’s attitude. He also floated an advice for both prime minister and the defence minister to soften their tones.

It may be mentioned here that the prime minister in his recent public gathering twice criticised JUI-F chief for demanding his resignation. “If they say that there will be no discussion on prime minister’s resignation, then what is the need to establish contacts,” said Durrani, responding a question.

He further said that the protesters of Azadi March were still respecting the agreement with the government. “Peaceful protesters are not damaging anything. More convoys from different areas are also reaching the federal capital,” he added.

About the Rehbar Committee’s meeting, he said all the participating leaders presented their own proposals which were discussed in length. “In the meeting options of calling for a countrywide shutdown and lockdown of all highways were also discussed,” he maintained.

PML-N’s senior leader, a member of Rehbar Committee, Ahsan Iqbal said that PTI government has failed to manage economic situation of the country. “Incumbent government has no idea as how to manage the economy,” he said, mentioning that the government was playing with sovereignty of the country.

Sources said that the Rehbar Committee meeting could not evolve consensus over continuing sit-in plan and marching towards D-Chowk. The idea to continue the sit-in in federal capital was, floated by JUI-F, was not fully supported by the main opposition parties [PPP-P and PML-N], the sources said.

The options for blocking main highways for some days were also not fully accepted by all the members in the committee. However, the main opposition parties’ members were of the opinion to not close the doors for talks with the government.

On the other hand, tens of thousands of opposition supporters led by JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman are mainly gathered at a ground in H-9 Sector. The protesters in different groups are mainly living in tents and many of them were also seen staying in the containers.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, addressing a gathering, on Friday demanded the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning of chaos if their demands were not met.

