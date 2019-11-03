Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan women cricket team beat Bangladesh women by 29 runs in the first ODI played here at the Gaddafi Stadium and gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Pakistan, after opting to bat, managed 215 all-out in 48.5 overs, thanks to Nahida Khan’s half-century. The opener scored 68 runs off 97 balls, hitting seven fours, and stitched a crucial 61-run partnership for the third-wicket with captain Bismah Maroof (39 off 43) over the course of her stay at the crease.

Pakistan got off to a slow start and had only 59 runs on the board when they lost their first wicket – Sidra Amin, who scored 21 runs from 67 balls – in 20.3 overs. That they were able to post a defensible total was due to a late surge by Omaima Sohail and Aliya Riaz.

Omaima scored 29 runs from 27 balls, hitting four fours, while Aliya, batting at six, scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 112. Aliya’s 33-ball stay at the crease was studded with three fours and a six.

Bangladesh’s Jahanara Alam stretched her impressive form into the one-day leg of the tour as she was the highest wicket-taker in the innings with three for 44. Panna Ghosh and Nahida Akter picked up two wickets each for 12 and 15 runs, bowling two and three maidens respectively

Bangladesh stuttered right from the beginning in their run-chase and had their three batters back in the pavilion inside the first 10 overs. Sana Mir made inroads in her first over, the second of the innings, with the wicket of Murshida Khatun (four off nine) and trapped Sanjida Islam LBW for duck in the second.

When debutant Sadia Iqbal accounted for Sharmin Akhter’s wicket in the penultimate ball of the 10th over, Bangladesh had lost their third wicket with only 41 runs on the board.Nigar Sultana’s half-century instilled hope in Bangladesh’s chase. But when she lost her wicket in the 47th over off Sana’s bowling, Pakistan had firmly gripped the match as Bangladesh required 40 off 21 balls.

Nigar hit four fours and a six and was Bangladesh’s top-scorer with 58 runs off 77 balls.Sana’s three for 49 was the best in the innings, while Diana Baig and Sadia Iqbal picked up two wickets each for 43 and 38 runs. For her exploits with the bat, Nahida bagged the player of the match award.The second ODI will be played on 4 November at Gaddafi Stadium.

Scorecard

PAKISTAN WOMEN:

Nahida Khan c Rumana b Nahida 68

Sidra Ameen b Fahima 21

Javeria Khan c Fahima b Nahida 2

Bismah Maroof b Jahanara 39

Umaima Sohail run out 29

Aliya Riaz c Sanjida b Jahanara 37

Sana Mir c Nahida b Salma 2

Sidra Nawaz b Panna 10

Diana Baig c Fahima b Jahanara 1

Nashra Sandhu not out 2

Sadia Iqbal c Salma b Panna 1

EXTRAS: (lb3) 3

TOTAL: (all out, 48.5 overs) 215

FOW: 1-59, 2-62, 3-131, 4-131, 5-184, 6-188, 7-209, 8-212, 9-213, 10-215.

BOWLING: Jahanara 10-1-44-3; Panna 6.5-2-12-2; Salma 9-0-49-1; Nahida 9-3-15-2; Fahima 7-0-48-1; Rumana 7-0-44-0.

BANGLADESH WOMEN:

Murshida Khatun c Sidra b Sana 4

Sharmin Akhter lbw b Sadia 20

Sanjida Islam lbw b Sana 0

Fargana Hoque c Sidra b Nashra 27

Rumana Ahmed c Umaima b Sadia 28

Nigar Sultana c Sidra b Sana 58

Fahima Khatun c Sana b Diana 12

Jahanara Alam c Sana b Diana 7

Salma Khatun run out 20

Nahida Akter not out 1

Panna Ghosh c b Nashra 0

EXTRAS: (lb3, w6) 9

TOTAL: (all out, 47.4 overs) 186

FOW: 1-6, 2-9, 3-41, 4-79, 5-104, 6-137, 7-148, 8-176, 9-185, 10-186.

BOWLING: Diana 10-0-43-2; Sana 10-1-49-3; Sadia 10-1-38-2; Aliya 9-1-25-0; Nashra 8.4-0-28-2.