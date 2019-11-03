Share:

The passengers of the Shalimar Express delayed a train for hours after it gathered on the tracks of the Lahore Railway

Station on Sunday morning. They demanded better facilities during their travel.

The passengers of bogey numbers 2, 4, 7 and 9 of the economy class said that there is no proper seating, lights or fans inside their compartments.

"We will not leave till they improve the condition of the bogies," a protesting passenger said. The Shalimar Express, which runs from Lahore to Karachi, was scheduled to leave at 6am.

A team from the Railway department held discussions with the protesters.