KARACHI - Karachi’s South and West zones police arrested 54 suspects and recovered weapons and contraband from them during routine patrol and snap checking on Saturday.

The South Zone police arrested 28 suspects and recovered five pistols, 14 live rounds, 2670 grams of hashish, Rs10,190 cash, 62 slips of gambling, 15 packets gutka/ mawa (chewing tobacco), two mobile phones and two gas cylinders, said a spokesperson for the DIG South on Saturday.Separately, the West Zone police arrested 26 suspects and recovered nine pistols, 27 rounds, 5.12kg hashish, five allegedly stolen motorcycles, one mini-truck, three mobile phones and Rs2320 cash, said a spokesperson for the DIG West.