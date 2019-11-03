Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Saturday slammed the federal government and said that former president Asif Ali Zardari was not being provided necessary treatment.

The minister said that Zardari was extremely ill, but his personal doctor had not been allowed to look after him. He said this while addressing a press conference. MPAs Saadia Javed, Nadia Gabol and Qasim Siraj Soomro were also present at the press conference.

Ghani said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was seriously concerned about the health of its co-chairman Zardari, as his recent medical reports were not satisfactory. He said that Zardari’s medical reports were not being shared with his family members. He said the treatment being meted out to the former president of this country was expected from a vindictive Prime Minister like Imran Khan. He said the former president never demanded air-conditioner, television, fridge or any other facility in the prison. He said that an imprisoned person had the right of access to his personal medical staff. Although Zardari had been admitted to hospital, he had not been allowed to access his personal doctors, he said.

Ghani demanded that Zardari should be given the required medical treatment at the earliest. Responding to a question, the minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari participated in opposition parties’ ‘Azadi March’ in line with the party’s decision. He said that future course of action would be decided by the Rehbar Committee in consultation with leaders of all opposition political parties. Ghani said that political parties and state institutions should not confront each other. He said that state institutions should avoid becoming party to any dispute among the political parties. He said although every political party had its own manifesto, they are all united against the sham democracy in the country. He said that Imran Khan might resign from his post as he looked extremely tense. He said the Azadi March might move to D-Chowk after the ultimatum given to Prime Minister Imran Khan for resignation.