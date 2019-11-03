Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) displayed the IPGFA’s top 10 contestant fashion designers’ creative work with the collaboration of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) at the historical Lahore Fort on Saturday. Hina Tayyaba (PIFD), academicians, educationists, researchers, industrialists and fashion entrepreneurs participated in the inaugural ceremony. PRGMEA chief coordinator Ijaz Khokhar stated that the installation event of top 10 designers’ Sustainable Fashion Projects was a part of IAF PRGMEA Global Fashion Awards (IPGFA 2019) being held during its 35th IAF World Fashion Convention in Lahore in collaboration with the International Apparel Federation (IAF) in Nov 2019. He said that the IPGFA 2019 was the Pakistan's first largest sustainable fashion competition. The newly-elected PRGMEA Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Afzal Sheikh said that in the face of growing environmental threats, there was an urgent need to radically change our consumption and manufacturing systems. Sami Yazdani (IPGFA Contest Coordinator) shared his views about the project’s success and the involvement of stepping designers towards the subject. “Today is a successful day in the history of fashion where these 10 finalists have set the foundation of sustainable fashion industry in Pakistan”, he added. The Global Fashion Awards competition is aimed at educating young fashion designers about sustainable design techniques and theories. It has also provided a platform in the spotlight for these aspiring designers.