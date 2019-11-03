Share:

KARACHI - It is a matter of pride for the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) that Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah attended this prestigious institution, says Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani.

Speaking as chief guest at the SMIU convocation at Expo Centre on Saturday, the provincial minister said the aforementioned fact should be a matter of pride for every student of the university. He said the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah comes to everyone’s mind first when they talk about SMIU. He said it was good to know that currently SMIU is ranked among the top educational institutions of the country. He said that efforts of SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh to take this university to the top must be recognised. He said the Sindh government should also be praised for awarding this prestigious educational institution the status of a university. He said that other universities should also follow into the footsteps of SMIU if they want to become leading educational institutions of the country.

Ghani said the Sindh government had made reforms in education and health sectors of the province, but they had not been acknowledged by the media for unknown reasons. He said that development and progress of any country was linked to a better educational system. He said it was a matter of pride for him to address the SMIU convocation as he always respected the university for its historical role.

The minister also felicitated the students who had just completed their university education, especially the position holders and gold medallists. He said that educational institutions named after the Bhutto family should not be talked about alone. These educational intuitions were providing best and updated education to students, he said.

Later, talking to the media, Ghani said that participants in the Azadi March in Islamabad were peaceful and they had not done anything against the laws of the country. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan called for civil disobedience during his sit-in when he was not in power. He said the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were provoking peaceful participants in the Azadi March .

Responding to a question about arrival of Fatima Bhutto, Ghani said he always respected Fatima Bhutto being a member of the Bhutto family and she was a legal heir to the Bhutto family, but Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the only heir to the political role of the Bhutto family. He said that Fatima Bhutto had the right to take part in politics whenever she wanted to.

Responding to another question, he said that anti-rabies vaccine was available at the Jinnah Post-Medical Centre. He said that shortage of anti-rabies vaccine was not limited to Sindh alone. The issue was being faced by the entire country due to unavailability of vaccine from China and India, he added. He said the Sindh government was ensuring availability of essential vaccines at all its hospitals. “If there was any shortage of vaccines at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, it should be reported to the Sindh government and it would address the issue,” he said.