Lahore - A 29-year-old man died when a tractor-trolley smashed into his motorcycle on the Multan Road in Chuhng police precincts, rescue workers said on Saturday. Police said Azhar Ali riding on a motorcycle was on way home when a speedy tractor-trolley bumped into his bike near Shahpur Kaanjran. As a result, he died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.