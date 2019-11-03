MOSCOW        -      Russia lowered its oil output C-RU-OUT to 11.23 million barrels per day (bpd) last month from 11.25 million bpd in September, missing again its obligations under a global pact to curb production, energy ministry data showed on Saturday.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers - a group known as OPEC+ - have since January implemented a deal to cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day to support the market.

According to Reuters calculations, which use a tonnes/barrel ratio of 7.33, the pact indicates Russia should cap output at around 11.17-11.18 million bpd.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said later on Saturday that the country has cut its oil production by 211,000 bpd on average last month from October 2018 - the month that set the baseline for a global deal.

This is still below the 228,000 bpd Russia pledged to cut under the deal with OPEC and other oil producers. Novak also said in a statement that by the end of October the cuts reached 298,000 bpd.

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) was the biggest contributor to the cut last month, lowering its output by almost 1% from September. Output at Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), Russia’s fastest growing oil producer by output, declined last month by 2.5% following a slowdown at its main production unit, Gazprom Neft-Khantos in West Siberia. In tonnes, oil output reached 47.49 million versus 46.043 million in September, which was a day shorter. Russian oil pipeline exports in October rose to 4.88 million bpd from 4.623 million bpd in September.