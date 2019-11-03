Share:

KARACHI - Justice Faisal Arab, Supreme Court’s monitoring judge for anti-terrorism courts across the country, visit the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) on Saturday.

Justice Faisal Arab inspected the facilities of forensic DNA analysis at the state-of-the-art laboratory. He was accompanied by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, Justice Omar Sial, Judge Bashir Ahmed Khoso, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Prosecutor General of Sindh Dr Faiz Shah, Additional IG of Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, MIT of High Court A. Razzaq, Secretary of Home Department of Sindh Abdul Kabir Qazi, Director of International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, SFDL Project Director Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan and many others. The SC monitoring judge appreciated Prof Iqbal Choudhary and his team for setting up the most modern research facility for forensic DNA analysis in the limited time and expressed satisfaction at the qualified and trained staff, highly advanced technology, purpose-built laboratory building and latest equipment.

Earlier in the morning, Justice Faisal Arab had a meeting with Prof Iqbal Choudhary and other officials of the ICCBS at the board room of Dr Panjwani Centre. Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, chairman of the Prime Minister’s National Task Force on Science and Technology, also joined the meeting for a while.