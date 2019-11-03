Share:

Lahore - The KEMU Psychiatry Department Saturday held a seminar on infant-parent mental health in collaboration with the Harvard University. Reps from departments of community medicines, paediatrics and preventive paediatrics also attended. Dr Zeshan of Harvard University was the focal person while the chief facilitator was Dr Alexandra Harrison from Harvard University. They delivered practical training for infant-parent relationship to facilitate training of healthcare providers including doctors, nurses and lady health visitors. They talked about adverse childhood experiences and its long term effects. In his address, Prof Khalid Masud Gondal laid emphasis on the training of healthcare providers and preventive measures. Prof Aftab Asif presented shields. History book was also presented to the delegation by Prof Gondal and other professors including Prof Dr Saira Afzal, Prof Zahid Kamal, Prof Haroon Hamid, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali. Dr Nazish Imran thanked the guests.