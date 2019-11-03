Share:

SIALKOT - The management of Sialkot International Airport has announced provision of world class aviation facilities to visiting Sikh Yatrees from world over for participating in the Kartarpur Corridor project opening ceremony scheduled to be held at Kartarpur on November 9,2019 here.

The participants were told that around 100,000 Sikh Yatrees are expected to attend the launching ceremony.

Chairman SIAL’s Business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javed addressed the participants of a road show organised by the management of Sialkot international airport at Kartapur here. Sialkot airport’s Goodwill Ambassador Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora presided over the event.

Mian Naeem Javed said that Sialkot international airport would be more convenient for the Sikh Community to reach Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri (Sialkot), Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur( Shakargarh) and Gurdwara Rori Sahib (Eimanabad) to perform their religious ritual there.

He said that the SIAL management would ensure easy access of the Sikh Yatrees to their religious places with provision of world class facilities. He said that the Sikh Yatrees would be accorded a warm welcome at Sialkot international airport with full official protocol.

SIAL PR Manager Abdul Shakur Mirza told the newsmen that SIAL held a successful road show at Kartarpur to motivate the Sikh Community living across the world to avail international standard facilities at SIAL.

On the occasion, SIAL Goodwill Ambassador Sardar Ramiash Singh Arora urged the management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to ensure early start of PIA’s direct international passenger flights between Sialkot, Malaysia, Indonesia and other Middle East countries for facilitating the Sikh Community settled in these countries.

He said that the Sikhs living in USA, UK and Canada are already enjoying the world class aviation facilities at SIAL.

Local Sikh Leader Sardar Inder Singh said that the Pakistan has won hearts and minds of the Sikh community through successfully launching the project of Kartarpur Corridor.