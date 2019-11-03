Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to do e-networking of all land-holding departments and agencies so that verification of land record could be done without bothering the investors.

This decision was taken at a follow up meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank delegation led by its EFI Vice President Ceyla Pazarbasioglu here at Chief Minister’s House on Saturday.

The World Bank delegation consisted of Sayeid Shabih Ali Mohib, Mohammad Waheed and Amjad Bashir. The meeting was also attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, P&D Chairperson Naheed Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi and Investment Secretary Ahsan Mangi.

The World Bank vice president and her team suggested the provincial government to create more convenience and ease for investors to obtain NOCs for their businesses. “Investors should not go from one department to another to obtain NOC. They should just apply to the investment department to start a business and the investment department should get clearance from all relevant departments and agencies to issue the NOC,” she said.

The chief minister said that delay in issuance of NOCs was due to multiple land-holding departments and agencies. Therefore, the chief minister directed the investment department to develop an e-networking system to connect all land-holding agencies so that the investment department could write them on its own to have NOCs issued.

The chief minister also directed the chief secretary to make reforms at the sub-registrar level so that registration, transfer and mutation issues of properties could be digitalised and resolved within a day.

The World Bank delegation appreciated the chief minister for his personal interest in creating ease of doing business in Sindh. The portal launched by the Sindh government at the SBCA has produced good results, but the provincial government needs to expand it further. The World Bank team assured the Sindh government of technical assistance in developing e-networking system.

The meeting also appreciated the Sindh Revenue Board’s performance in tax collection. The board has proved to be the most efficient and business-friendly tax-collecting agency.

The meeting also appreciated the provincial government’s move to develop an efficient social protection system it had announced before the last general elections. Under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) manifesto, women’s empowerment has been ensured as they are being given small loans for cottage industry, poverty alleviation projects, food security and health programmes.

The chief minister thanked the World Bank for supporting water sector projects in Sindh, including rehabilitation of Sukkur and Guddu barrages for improvement of rural economy and support for the Water Board reforms programme.