LAHORE - Improvement in smog density was observed on Saturday whereas Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded 168.

However, smog density level was recorded high in some areas like Sundar Industrial Estate where AQI was 468 and at border area it was 339 AQI.

Doctors have given advice to the people to adopt precautionary measures to fend off smog-related ailments. They laid stress on staying indoors during peak smog hours.

Smog was not only affecting humans but also animals. Lahore Zoo authorities informed the media that special medicines for increasing immunity were being given to animals.