Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has said that the overall political situation of the country is witnessing ups and downs and the MQM-P and its constituents in the urban Sindh are keeping a close look eye on it. These views were expressed by MQM-P coordination committee member Faisal Subzwari during a public meeting in North Karachi.

He said that political atmosphere was deliberately ruined in the Sindh province during past 12 years because the system was run in the province to safeguard personal agendas rather than political interests.

“The province is turned into a kingdom,” he said and added that local governments were intentionally deprived of powers. He blamed the Sindh government for ruining the provincial capital Karachi and its stronghold Larkana. “We reached out even to Islamabad for powers of mayors in Karachi and Hyderabad but to no avail,” he said.