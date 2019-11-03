Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have arrested a lady health visitor for allegedly attempting to sell a newborn baby girl in Arya Mohalla, informed sources on Saturday.

A case has also been registered against the lady identified as Naureen Salim, and the baby girl was handed over to Punjab Child Protection Bureau, they said.

According to sources, a citizen namely Umair Khan called on police helpline Rescue 15 and informed the officials that an LHV had a two-day old baby girl whom she wanted to sell against Rs150,000 to any potential buyer in Arya Mohala. The caller requested police to stop the lady from committing crime, they said.

Taking swift action, the officials of Rescue 15 alerted Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mehboob ur Rehman of Police Station Waris Khan, who along with his team was on routine patrolling in the area, sources said. They mentioned ASI rushed to the scene and held the woman and recovered the baby girl from her possession and moved them to police station for further investigation.

Police have registered a case against LHV Naureen Salim under sections 370/496B/328 of Pakistan Penal Code and Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking Ordinance 2002-3 and begun investigation, sources informed.

When contacted, ASI Mehbood ur Rehman confirmed the occurrence of incident. He said it was disclosed by the detainee to investigators that she was serving as LHV in a Basic Health Unit in Gareebabad area. He said the accused lady further told that she was contacted by a pregnant woman Aqsa on phone and requested her to give her appointment for delivery of her baby. “Aqsa came to house along with mother, aunt and uncle where she gave birth to a baby girl,” ASI quoted the accused as saying. He said Aqsa had given her the baby girl and went back. The investigation officer police also grilled the caller who revealed he wanted to buy the girl against Rs40,000 from Naureen for her sister, but the LHV demanded huge price on which he lodged complaint against her with the police.

ASI Mehboob told that the police have produced the LHV before the court of area magistrate Yasir Chaudhry who sent her to judicial remand to Adiala Jail. On a query, he said the newborn girl was shifted to Punjab Child Protection Bureau by the police. “I will obtain the CD-R of Aqsa to trace and arrest her for abandoning a baby girl after giving birth,” he replied in response to another query.