Share:

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE - The police arrested 12 criminals, recovered weapons, narcotics and stolen motorcycles during separate actions in different areas of the district on Monday. According to details, the police teams belonging to different police stations of Naushahro Feroze conducted operations against criminals in jurisdiction of concerned police stations.

During separate actions, 12 outlaws including Asif Khaskheli, Waqar Ahmad, Pyar Ali Malah, Sher Khan, Manzoor Ali Sheikh, Babar Ali Solangi, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Ahmad, Jamil Naich, Zubair Tarar, Nazir Ilyas and Nazir Khoso were arrested. The police recovered two guns, three pistols, ammunition, 4.2 kilogram hashish and five stolen motorcycles from possession of the detainees. Separate cases against the nabbed criminals were registered at concerned police stations and investigations were underway.