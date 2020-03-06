Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre on Monday reported 3.6 magnitude earthquake in Karachi.

The moderate intensity quake of 3.6 magnitude at Richter Scale jolted the port city on Monday morning at 6:17 am, according to the seismic monitoring centre.

The epicenter of the quake was at 100 kilometers distance in Southeast of Karachi at the depth of 10 kilometers, the seismic monitoring centre said.

A moderate intensity earthquake in October jolted Mingora and adjoining areas in Swat district.The intensity of tremors was recorded on 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The earthquake tremors were felt across Mingora town and adjoining areas at 6:14 am.

The depth of the quake was 110 kilometres with epicenter in the mountain range in border area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

A devastating earthquake in Kashmir on October 08, 2005, centered near the city of Muzaffarabad, had claimed thousands of lives besides causing massive damage to infrastructure especially in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.