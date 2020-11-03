Share:

ISLAMABAD - In line with the vision of the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority held its fourth e-court on Monday to address the grievances of the general public.

Director General CAA Hassan Nasir Jamy chaired the e-court and invited people to come up with the queries regarding any Civil Aviation issues. Deputy DG Airport Services, Deputy DG Regulatory (telephonically attended) and Director HR also accompanied DG CAA in the e-court.

About 51 queries were received during e-court regarding provision and maintenance of facilities at airports, up-gradation of Instrument Landing System (ILS) based on Artificial Intelligence safety systems, mobile signals and free WiFi internet registration issues at Islamabad airport, reopening of pilots and other licensing exams, e-gates installation for immigration at all international airports, resolution of pending issues of commercial land lease/agreement, domestic flight operation for Chitral and Muzaffarabad airport and CAA employees, etc. Director General responded most of the queries on spot and directed concerned quarters to sort out things as per merit on the earliest without any delay.

Public appreciated the initiative of CAA to resolve their grievances. Also, e-court was live streamed on official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PCAA.Official