Share:

LAHORE - Director General EPA Punjab Dr Khurram Shahzad has directed all the District Officers Environment (DOE) to adopt every possible measure for controlling smog. He was chairing a meeting to review anti smog steps here on Monday. DOEs informed the meeting about action taken against the industries using the substandard fuel like tyres, rubber, or hazardous plastic waste. So far 223 FIRs have been lodged while 183 units have been sealed during anti-smog campaign. The DOEs also informed the meeting about the measures of complete closures of brick-kilns in all over Punjab from November 7th. Dr Khurram said that strict action will be taken against the field staff if there would be any negligence in sealing the old technology brick-kiln. He said that after the shutdown of brick-kilns their surveillance would be mandatory so that no one could operate during night hours. The process of converting old brick-kilns to Zig Zag technology was also under process and owners had assured their full support in this regard, he said.