On Monday, the Sindh High Court directed the local police to find Arzoo Masih – a Christian teenager who was allegedly abducted before being forced to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim man. She was to thereby be shifted to a shelter home.

As expected, the case has created a massive uproar on and off social media, with many celebs coming to Masih’s defence. Sarwat Gilani, Meesha Shafi, Osman Khalid Butt were just some of the stars to share their thoughts on the matter. Responding to the news of Syed Ali Azhar (Masih’s husband) being arrested, the Balu Mahi actor said, "Great news! Now let justice be served."

Shafi, the former lead vocalist for Overload, shared Jibran Nasir's update on the case. Nasir, who is representing Arzoo’s parents, also took to Twitter, stating that the court had noted the issues to be addressed were the girl’s age, whether she had been forcibly converted and whether her marriage was legal or not. Calling upon the government and police to use all resources at their disposal, he added, “To save our children, the government, police, judiciary, lawyers, civil society and media all should be on one page.”