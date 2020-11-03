Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country reported as many as 1,123 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours taking the tally of active cases of deadly virus in Pakistan to 13,242.

At least twelve coronavirus patients who were under treatment in hospitals died on Sunday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

At least 119 ventilators countrywide, out of total 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, are occupied while no Covid-19 patient has been reported on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

Some 27,953 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,313 in Sindh, 8,585 in Punjab, 3,584 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,608 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 732 in Balochistan, 402 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 729 in AJK.

Around 315,016 people have recovered from the disease across Pakistan since the outbreak of pandemic earlier this year making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients, the NCOC said.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 335,093 cases were detected in the country including 4,237 in AJK, 4,279 in GB, 15,954 in Balochistan, 20,089 in ICT, 39,649 in KP, 104,554 in Punjab and 146,331 in Sindh.

About 6,835 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,631 in Sindh among four of them died in hospital on Sunday, 2,365 in Punjab including three of them died in hospital during last 24 hours, 1,279 in KP two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 222 in ICT, 151 in Balochistan, 92 in GB and 95 in AJK among three of them died in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 4,486,843 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 879 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.