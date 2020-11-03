Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that six more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2639 and 521 new cases emerged when 7880 samples were tested.

This he disclosed in a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday.

He said that six more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,639 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

The CM Sindh said that 7889 samples were tested which diagnosed 521 new cases of coronavirus that constituted 6.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,672,427 tests have been conducted against which 147,295 cases were detected, of them 95 percent or 139,276 have recovered, including 302 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 5,380 patients were under treatment, of them 5,092 were in home isolation, two at isolation centers and 286 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 191 patients was stated to critical, including 27 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 521 new cases, 379 have been detected from Karachi, including 143 East, 118 South, 70 Central, 23 korangi, 19 Malir, and West six.

Hyderabad 28, Kambar 11, Jamshoro eight, Umerkot six, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal seven each, Shikarpur and Jacobabad five each, Sukkur and Tando Allahayar four each, Badin three, Matiari, Naushehroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta two each, Khairpur and Larkana one each.

The chief minister said that the cases were increasing day by day; therefore everyone has to take strict care while going out and meeting people.