The federal government has called a meeting of all provincial education ministers on Thursdayto discuss the possibility of school closures and winter vacations in view of the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

According to sources, the Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood will preside over the meeting, while ministers from all the four provinces, along with representatives from Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), will be in attendance.

With a continuous rise in the number of coronavirus cases across Pakistan, parents have become increasingly concerned about sending their children to school. Sources said the ministers will review the situation in educational institutes and take the next steps accordingly.

The ministers are also likely to discuss other matters, including the dates for winter vacations and the commencement of the new academic year from April to August 2021, sources added. Additionally, decisions related to the board exams of class 8th will also be taken during the meeting.