Share:

ISLAMABD - Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) CSR Health programmes are designed on principles of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) SDG– 3 “Good Health” beside other areas of social interventions. This year, FFC has sponsored treatment of patients at Shaukat Khannum Memorial Hospital, Lahore. FFC illuminated the Sona Tower, Head Office building along with informative pink tea sessions at FFC offices across the country. Under the strong belief that “Women health ensures future development of Pakistan”. FFC Health programme has special initiatives for women health related programs in which breast cancer awareness and support holds prominent place. In Pakistan, 40,000 women die due to breast cancer every year. This number is comparable to any regional natural disaster. There are limited services for woman in our society to deal with an issue of such tremendous magnitude. Taking cognisance of the alarming mortality and morbidity related to breast cancer and linking this social issue with the international pink ribbon alliance, FFC commemorates this event every year to show solidarity with women across Pakistan.